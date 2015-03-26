FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Visi Media to launch TV sports channel in Q4 - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
March 26, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Visi Media to launch TV sports channel in Q4 - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bakrie family-controlled PT Visi Media Asia Tbk will launch a new television sports channel by the name of Sport One in the fourth quarter of 2015, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Neil Tobing.

Visi Media currently operates two TV stations focusing on entertainment and news.

The firm plans to spend up to 600 billion rupiah ($46.22 million) for capital expenditure this year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,982.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.