July 25, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Visi Media sees 2014 revenue up 25-30 pct -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bakrie family-controlled PT Visi Media Asia is targeting revenue of up to 2.17 trillion rupiah ($187.55 million) this year, up 25-30 percent from last year’s 1.67 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Neil Tobing.

The firm booked revenues of 1.06 trillion rupiah in the first half of this year, up from 721.77 billion rupiah in the same period last year. Net profit is expected to reach 123.5 billion rupiah this year, up from 107.39 billion rupiah in 2013.

The firm posted first-half net profit of 84.32 billion rupiah, up 203 percent from last year’s 27.87 billion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11570 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

