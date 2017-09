INDONESIA PRESS-Bakrie unit Visi Media seeks $195 mln loan -Investor Daily

Visi Media Asia, a Bakrie Group unit, has decided against issuing bonds and is instead seeking a $195 million sydicated loan to refinance a $220 million Credit Suisse loan from 2013, the Investor Daily reported on Monday, quoting deputy chief executive Bismarka Kurniawan.

The decision was based on the current comparatively low interest rates on bank credit, Kurniawan said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.