INDONESIA PRESS-Wahana Ottomitra plans 1.6 trln rph bond issue in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia

PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk, the automotive financing unit of lender PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk, plans to issue bonds worth 1.6 trillion rupiah ($129.76 million) next year, Bisnis Indonesia reported citing president director Djaja Suryanto Sutandar.

The proceeds will be used for its financing business, which is targeted to grow about 8-10 percent in 2015 from this year’s target of 6 trillion rupiah. It recorded fresh disbursements of 4.5 trillion rupiah by end-September this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,330 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)