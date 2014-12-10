FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Wahana Ottomitra plans 1.6 trln rph bond issue in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
December 10, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Wahana Ottomitra plans 1.6 trln rph bond issue in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk, the automotive financing unit of lender PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk, plans to issue bonds worth 1.6 trillion rupiah ($129.76 million) next year, Bisnis Indonesia reported citing president director Djaja Suryanto Sutandar.

The proceeds will be used for its financing business, which is targeted to grow about 8-10 percent in 2015 from this year’s target of 6 trillion rupiah. It recorded fresh disbursements of 4.5 trillion rupiah by end-September this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,330 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
