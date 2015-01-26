FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Waskita Karya Realty plans 4 projects worth 9 trln rupiah in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Waskita Karya Realty plans 4 projects worth 9 trln rupiah in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Waskita Karya Realty, a unit of state construction firm PT Waskita Karya Tbk, plans to work on four new property projects worth up to 9 trillion rupiah ($719.4 million) this year, Bisnis Indonesia reported, citing CEO Didiet Oemar Prihadi.

The firm plans to develop a mixed-used property block worth 5 trillion rupiah on a 34,000-sq metre land in Surabaya, East Java. It will also build apartment buildings in Tangerang, Serpong, and Medan. The company aims to launch an initial public offering in 2017.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,510.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

