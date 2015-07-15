FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Waskita Karya to buy stakes in two Bakrie firms - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Waskita Karya to buy stakes in two Bakrie firms - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian state construction firm PT Waskita Karya Tbk , through subsidiary PT Waskita Toll Road, will buy stakes in two firms owned by conglomerate Bakrie Group, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Waskita Karya’s Corporate Secretary Antonius Yulianto.

Waskita Karya will buy an 80 percent stake in PT Bakrie Toll Indonesia, a daughter company of PT Bakrieland Development Tbk , and a 10 percent stake in PT Cimanggis Cibitung Tollways, owned by PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk, Yulianto was quoted as saying. Waskita Karya has injected 552.1 billion rupiah ($41.42 million) into Waskita Toll Road to complete the acquisitions.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,330.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.