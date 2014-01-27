FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Wijaya Karya to spend 600 bln rph in 2014-Bisnis Indonesia
January 27, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Wijaya Karya to spend 600 bln rph in 2014-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Wijaya Karya, Indonesia’s biggest construction firm, plans to work on seven new projects in Jakarta, Bekasi and Bali this year. They include office buildings in Jakarta, apartments in Bali, and two hotels and resorts in Bali, said CEO Budi Sideway Sedro.

The firm plans to spend 600 billion rupiah ($49.3 million)to finance this year’s expansion, Bisnis Indonesia reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12180 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

