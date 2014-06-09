INDONESIA PRESS-Wijaya Karya Realty aims for IPO next year - Kontan

Property developer PT Wijaya Karya Realty, a unit of state construction firm PT Wijaya Karya, plans to launch an initial public offering next year or in 2016 at the latest, said CEO Budi Sadewa Soediro.

The firm is targeting sales of 1.38 trillion rupiah ($117.15 million) this year and plans to spend 600 billion rupiah on capital expenditure to achieve the target. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,780.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)