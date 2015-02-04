INDONESIA PRESS-Wijaya Karya eyes Morocco shopping mall project -Bisnis Indonesia

State construction firm PT Wijaya Karya is eyeing cooperation with Islamic Development Bank to work on a shopping mall project in Morocco, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Suradi.

Negotiations are still underway and construction is expected to begin this year, Suradi said, adding the firm is eyeing four projects this year, in Timor Leste, Algeria, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, worth a total of 4 trillion rupiah ($317.46 million).

