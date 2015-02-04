FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Wijaya Karya eyes Morocco shopping mall project -Bisnis Indonesia
February 4, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Wijaya Karya eyes Morocco shopping mall project -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State construction firm PT Wijaya Karya is eyeing cooperation with Islamic Development Bank to work on a shopping mall project in Morocco, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Suradi.

Negotiations are still underway and construction is expected to begin this year, Suradi said, adding the firm is eyeing four projects this year, in Timor Leste, Algeria, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, worth a total of 4 trillion rupiah ($317.46 million).

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,600.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

