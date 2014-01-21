FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Wismilak sees 2014 revenue up 30-40 pct - Kontan
January 21, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Wismilak sees 2014 revenue up 30-40 pct - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur Tbk expects 2014 revenue to grow 30-40 percent from last year’s target of 1.6 trillion rupiah ($132.12 million), boosted by strong demand during the 2014 general election, said Corporate Secretary Surjanto Yasaputera, as quoted by Kontan.

The firm forecasts cigarette sales in 2014 to grow 30 percent from last year’s target of between 2.4 billion and 2.5 billion sticks.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,110 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

