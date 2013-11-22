INDONESIA PRESS-Wismilak expects 30 pct rise in 2014 cigarette sales - Bisnis Indonesia

Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur expects 2014 cigarette sales to reach about 2.15 trillion rupiah ($183.72 million), up 30 percent from this year’s target, said corporate secretary Surjanto Yasaputera.

The company also plans to spend 80 billion rupiah on capital expenditure next year, less than this year’s capex of 100 billion rupiah.

Wismilak booked third quarter net profit of 110.77 billion rupiah, up 107 percent from last year’s 53.02 billion rupiah, boosted by revenue that grew 61 percent to 1.19 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.