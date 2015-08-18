FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-XL Axiata to restructure $1.5 bln loan -Investor Daily
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 18, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-XL Axiata to restructure $1.5 bln loan -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian telecommunication company PT XL Axiata Tbk plans to restructure its $1.5 billion loan, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Finance Director Mohamed Adlan.

Adlan said he will propose to the lenders converting the loans to rupiah or stretching the tenure.

About $900 million of the loan matures in 2017, the newspaper wrote without giving details of the rest.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

