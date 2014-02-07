FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-XL Axiata 2013 net profit down 63 pct - Investor Daily
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 7, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-XL Axiata 2013 net profit down 63 pct - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Telecom firm PT XL Axiata recorded revenue of 21.35 trillion rupiah ($1.75 billion) in 2013, up 0.3 percent from 21.27 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said CEO Hasunl Suhaimi.

XL Axiata’s net profit for the year fell 63 percent to 1.03 trillion rupiah from 2.76 trillion rupiah, due to higher financial costs.

The firm plans to spend 7 trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year, lower than last year’s 8 trillion rupiah, said Finance Director Mohamed Adlan.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,193.5 rupiah Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
