INDONESIA PRESS-China's Oppo Electronics to build smartphone factory in Tangerang -Investor Daily
#Consumer Electronics
October 31, 2014 / 1:59 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-China's Oppo Electronics to build smartphone factory in Tangerang -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China’s smartphone manufacturer Oppo Electronics Corp, through its unit PT Indonesia Oppo Electronics, plans to invest $30 million to build a mobilephone manufacturing factory in Tangerang, said CEO Jet Lee.

The company expects the facility to be operational in March 2015, with an initial production of 500,000 smartphones per month for the Indonesian market.

It currently sells an average of 200,000 smartphones per month and is targeting to sell 300,000 units per month by 2015. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

