INDONESIA PRESS-Yakult unit to spend $25 mln to boost production capacity - Investor Daily
November 7, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Yakult unit to spend $25 mln to boost production capacity - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Indonesian unit of Japanese drink maker Yakult, PT Yakult Indonesia Persada, plans to invest $25 million to boost production capacity at its factory in Mojokerto, East Java, to up to 4 million bottles a day from the current 1.2 million bottles, within the next five years, said Managing Director Indra Tjahjono.

The company also owns a factory in Sukabumi, West Java, with a capacity of 3.6 million bottles per day. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

