Indonesia's MNC Land to invest $500 million in theme park - CEO
June 17, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's MNC Land to invest $500 million in theme park - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s MNC Land, part of the MNC group, will invest $500 million in a theme park in West Java province, CEO Hary Tanoesoedibjo said on Friday.

The company will partner with Chinese construction firm Metallurgical Corporation Group in developing the property, tycoon Tanoesoedibjo said.

“For theme park alone (the investment) is $500 million and there are banks already that will finance up to 15 years,” the CEO said. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

