FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Media sets offering price of its Link Net shares at 6,000 rupiah
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
October 24, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

First Media sets offering price of its Link Net shares at 6,000 rupiah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s internet and cable operator PT First Media Tbk sets offering price of its shares in PT Link Net Tbk lower than its initial range.

The company sets price at 6,000 rupiah ($0.4975) a share, it said in a filing to Indonesia Stock Exchange on Friday, lower than the initial price range of 6,200-6,700 rupiah announced on Oct. 13.

The company is selling 334.69 million shares, equivalent to an 11 percent stake in Link Net, which will raise about 2 trillion rupiah for First Media. Other shareholder of Link Net, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners also selling its shares in the company. (1 US dollar = 12,060 rupiah) (Reporting By Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.