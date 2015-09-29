FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to award fast train contract to China - Japanese embassy official
September 29, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia to award fast train contract to China - Japanese embassy official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia will award its first fast train project to China, a Japanese embassy official said on Tuesday, citing remarks by an Indonesian minister to Japan’s chief cabinet secretary.

The two Asian giants had been pitted in a hotly contested race for a project to build a multi-billion-dollar rail line linking the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, with the textile hub of Bandung.

“Minister Sofyan Djalil informed our chief cabinet secretary that Indonesia welcomes the Chinese proposal and we see this as the final decision of the Indonesian government,” Yoshiko Kijima, the economic affairs attache at the Japanese embassy in Jakarta, told Reuters.

Indonesia’s national planning minister Djalil is on a special visit to Japan to dicuss the project. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

