Indonesia hopes to start building new railway this year- minister

JAKARTA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to begin construction of a new Jakarta-Bandung rail project this year, a cabinet minister said on Friday, a day after the president scrapped the nation’s first high-speed railway linking the two cities.

“The government hopes it will start building this year,” state-owned enterprises minister Rini Soemarno told reporters, adding that a consortium of Indonesian firms would be involved.

Details of the new project are expected to be finalised this month. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Alex Richardson)