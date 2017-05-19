FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Indonesia, post-S&P upgrade, to focus on keeping budget credible - finance minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

Indonesia, post-S&P upgrade, to focus on keeping budget credible - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance minister said that after a rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's, the government will focus on keeping the state budget credible and effective.

"Indonesia will try to reach its development goals without having to resort to an unsustainable budget," Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Friday.

Indrawati said the upgrade to investment grade could help boost investment in Indonesia and allow it reach economic growth of 5.4-6.1 percent in 2018.

In recent quarters, Indonesia has had annual growth of 5 percent or less.

Earlier on Friday, S&P upgraded Indonesia's sovereign ratings to investment grade, a long-awaited move that sent Jakarta shares soaring on hopes it could spur a wave of investment into Southeast Asia's biggest economy. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.