Moody's says outlook stable for Indonesia rating
July 16, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

Moody's says outlook stable for Indonesia rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Monday said the outlook for Indonesia’s Baa3 sovereign rating remained stable, citing the country’s strong growth, low government debt and recent track record of prudent fiscal management.

The agency said the rating was based on Indonesia’s moderate to high economic strength, low to moderate institutional strength, moderate government financial strength, and moderate susceptibility to event risk.

The conclusions were detailed in Moody’s annual credit analysis of Indonesia.

