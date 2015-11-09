FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian regulator mulls raising free float requirement to 10-20 pct -official
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian regulator mulls raising free float requirement to 10-20 pct -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s financial regulator is considering raising the minimum free float requirement for listed firms to around 10 percent to 20 percent from 7.5 percent, to increase liquidity in the market, a senior official said on Monday.

“Our liquidity is still low compared to other countries and we want to increase the contribution of the capital market to the economy,” Nurhaida, capital market supervisor at the Indonesia Financial Services Authority, told reporters.

The regulator is conducting a review and has not made any decision regarding timeline, she said.

Under the current rule, all listed Indonesian firms must have a free float of at least 7.5 percent by Jan. 30, 2016. To meet that rule, cigarette firm PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk sold $1.4 billion worth of shares earlier this year. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.