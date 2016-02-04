FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia 2016 rubber exports seen declining at least 8 pct -industry assoc
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 4, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia 2016 rubber exports seen declining at least 8 pct -industry assoc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s rubber exports are expected to fall by at least 8 percent to 2.4 million tonnes in 2016 from 2.6 million tonnes a year ago, the Indonesian Rubber Association said on Thursday.

Association chairman Moenarji said exports would decline by at least the 238,000 tonnes that was agreed as Indonesia’s contribution under an Agreed Export Tonnage Scheme (AETS) announced with Thailand and Malaysia on Thursday.

“It will definitely decline because people have been cutting (rubber) trees down,” he said, adding that his team were monitoring the biological condition of rubber trees.

“El Nino is also not over yet,” Moenarji added, referring to the weather pattern that has been linked to serious crop damage. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

