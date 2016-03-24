FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's govt agencies to buy 500,000 T of rubber to support prices - min
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 24, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's govt agencies to buy 500,000 T of rubber to support prices - min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Government agencies and state owned companies in Indonesia will buy 500,000 tonnes of domestically produced rubber to support prices, the Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman said in a statement on Thursday.

The government will also channel subsidised loans to farmers to make them replant 1 million hectares of rubber plantation, the minister said.

“This should start as soon as possible,” Gamal Nasir, the agriculture ministry’s director general of estate crop told Reuters. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
