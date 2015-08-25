Indonesia c. bank says strengthening steps to stabilise rupiah

JAKARTA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is strengthening steps to stabilise the rupiah and is intervening “in large amount” in the foreign exchange and government bond markets, a deputy governor of Bank Indonesia said on Tuesday.

The central bank is coordinating with the state enterprises ministry for share buybacks and with the finance ministry to buy government bonds in the secondary market, Perry Warjiyo told reporters.

Indonesia stepped up efforts to protect its battered financial markets from global volatility on Tuesday, imposing new daily limits on how much shares can fall and organising a concerted share buyback programme. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)