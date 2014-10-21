Russia's Vi Holding to invest $500 mln in Indonesia alumina plant

JAKARTA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s industrial group Vi Holding will invest $500 million in an alumina refinery in Indonesia that could be built in the next three to four years, Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Reuters on Tuesday.

The alumina plant is expected to have a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year with shipments bound for China, said Manturov after meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Miral Fahmy)