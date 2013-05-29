Indonesian investment firm Saratoga seeks up to $343 mln in IPO

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian investment holding firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya, controlled by tycoons Edwin Soeryadjaya and Sandiaga Uno, aims to raise as much as 3.36 trillion rupiah ($343 million) in an initial public offering next month, underwriters said on Wednesday.

The firm is offering 430.88 million shares, equivalent to 15 percent of its equity. It set an IPO price range of 6,100 rupiah to 7,800 rupiah a share.

The Jakarta-based company, which has an affiliate private equity firm, Saratoga Capital, is also providing 64.63 million shares for a greenshoe option.

Deutsche Bank, UBS and Indopremier Securities are the IPO underwriters. The listing date will be June 28.

Saratoga owns shares in several Indonesian companies, such as miner PT Adaro Energy and tower operator PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure.

Saratoga has said it expects to raise more than $1 billion from its own IPO and that of a unit this year. ($1 = 9,792.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Chris Gallagher)