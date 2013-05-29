UPDATE 1-Saratoga seeks $395 mln in Indonesia's biggest IPO in 2 years

* Saratoga sets IPO price range at 6,100-7,800 rupiah/share

* Cement maker Semen Baturaja also launches IPO, to raise up to $163 mln (Recasts, adds details)

By Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian investment firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya aims to raise up to $395 million in an initial public offering next month, underwriters said on Wednesday, in what would be the country’s biggest IPO in two years.

The offering comes as the IPO market in Southeast Asia’s top economy is having its busiest second quarter ever, with 10 firms seeking to raise more than $1 billion combined. Companies are tapping equity markets as foreign investors have been pouring money into Indonesian stocks, pushing the main share index to a record high this month.

State-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja also launched an IPO on Wednesday, aiming to raise as much as 1.6 trillion rupiah ($163 million) and setting a price range of 500 to 685 rupiah per share, the company said.

Saratoga, controlled by tycoons Edwin Soeryadjaya and Sandiaga Uno, is offering 430.88 million shares, equivalent to 15 percent of its equity. It set an IPO price range of 6,100 rupiah to 7,800 rupiah a share. It is also providing an additional 64.63 million shares for a greenshoe option in the case of large demand.

If the company sells all the shares in the offering at the top of the range, including the greenshoe option, it will have raised 3.87 trillion rupiah ($395 million). That would be the biggest IPO in Indonesia since state-owned airline PT Garuda Indonesia raised $526 million in 2011.

Saratoga plans to use the IPO proceeds mostly to repay debt.

Deutsche Bank, UBS and Indopremier Securities are the IPO underwriters. The listing date will be June 28.

However, a unit of Saratoga, auto retailer PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika made a lacklustre stock market debut on Wednesday, falling below its IPO price after initially rising 5 percent, suggesting investors were put off by its valuation.

Mitra Pinasthika raised about 1.5 trillion rupiah ($150 million) in its IPO earlier this month, selling shares at the bottom of its 1,500-2,000 rupiah indicative range. On Wednesday afternoon, the stock was last trading down 3 percent at 1,450 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.5 percent.

Saratoga’s chief executive, Sandiaga Uno, had said in early April that the company would aim to raise around $1 billion in total from its IPO and that of Mitra Pinasthika, but it scaled back those expectations.

Saratoga owns shares in several Indonesian companies, such as miner PT Adaro Energy and tower operator PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure. ($1 = 9,792.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul; Editing by Chris Gallagher)