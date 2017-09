JAKARTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Full-year ended December 31, 2013. (trillion rupiah)

Net Profit 5.4 vs 4.8

NOTE: Semen Indonesia is the nation’s biggest cement producer and is controlled by the Indonesian government.

To read Semen Indonesia's full statement on its results, click here (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Editing by Paul Tait)