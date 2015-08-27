FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bank Rakyat, Bank Negara "ready" to buy back shares-minister
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Bank Rakyat, Bank Negara "ready" to buy back shares-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indonesian state-controlled lenders PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk are “ready” to buy back their shares, state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno said on Thursday.

Indonesian state enterprises plan to spend more than $700 million on share buybacks, Soemarno said earlier this week.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is grappling with its weakest growth in six years and policymakers have stepped up efforts in the past weeks to stem the sell-off in the currency and stock markets. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
