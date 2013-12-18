FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian's Sido Muncul soared 24 pct on debut
December 18, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian's Sido Muncul soared 24 pct on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesian herbal medicine producer Sido Muncul jumped as much as 24 percent to 720 rupiah ($0.06) in their trading debut on Wednesday.

Sido Muncul offered 1.5 billion shares, or 10 percent of its enlarged capital.

The stock was trading at 710 rupiah at 0225 GMT, while the Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.5 percent.

Sido Muncul is the 31st company to list on the Indonesian stock exchange this year.

Kresna Graha Securindo underwrote the IPO.

$1 = 12122.5000 Indonesian rupiahs Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Paul Tait

