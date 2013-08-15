FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital unit of Indonesia's Lippo to raise up to $223 mln in Sept IPO
August 15, 2013 / 4:17 AM / in 4 years

Hospital unit of Indonesia's Lippo to raise up to $223 mln in Sept IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest private hospital operator, PT Siloam International Hospitals, aims to raise up to 2.3 trillion rupiah ($223.46 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) next month, an underwriter said on Thursday.

The firm set an IPO price range of 11,200 rupiah to 14,200 rupiah a share and is offering 162.75 million shares to the public, said PT Ciptadana Securities, an underwriter for the IPO.

Siloam Hospital, a unit of PT Lippo Karawaci, earlier this year said it planned to raise $200 million from a total valuation of more than $1 billion.

The IPO plan comes after a Lippo auction last year failed to raise the targeted $300 million for a minority stake in Siloam, although global buyout funds including Blackstone Group LP and KKR & Co LP showed interest.

The shares are due to be listed on Sept. 12. Ciptadana Securities and Credit Suisse Group are the IPO underwriters.

$1 = 10,292.5 rupiah Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
