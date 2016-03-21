FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia says Chinese coast guard infringed Indonesian waters
March 21, 2016

Indonesia says Chinese coast guard infringed Indonesian waters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia protested on Monday against what it described as an infringement of its waters by a Chinese coast guard vessel near a disputed area of the South China Sea at the weekend, the foreign minister in Jakarta said.

Foreign minister Retno Marsudi met Chinese embassy representatives in Jakarta after the incident involving a Chinese coast guard vessel, a Chinese fishing vessel, and an Indonesian patrol ship in the northern Natuna Sea.

“At the meeting we conveyed our strong protest (over) ... the breach by the Chinese coast guard of Indonesia’s sovereign rights,” Marsudi told reporters in a press conference.

China claims vast swaths of the South China Sea, where several Southeast Asian countries also have overlapping claims. Indonesia, however, remains a non-claimant. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Paul Tait)

