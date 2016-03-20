Indonesia says to summon China ambassador over Natuna Sea fishing boat incident

JAKARTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia will summon the Chinese ambassador in Jakarta over an incident involving a Chinese fishing vessel in the Natuna Sea, a minister said on Sunday.

Indonesia was attempting to detain the Chinese vessel for fishing illegally in waters near the contested South China Sea when a Chinese coast guard vessel intervened, fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti told reporters.

“What we will ask the ambassador is that if they say their nine-dash line does not claim Natuna then why is there still illegal fishing happening there,” Pudjiastuti said.

China claims vast swathes of the South China Sea that are also claimed by several Southeast Asian countries. Indonesia is not a claimant in the disputed South China Sea, but has raised concerns over China’s inclusion of the resource-rich Natuna Islands in its so-called “nine-dash line”. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)