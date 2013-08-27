FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia trade minister fails in bid to scrap soybean import duty
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia trade minister fails in bid to scrap soybean import duty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia failed to agree to scrap its 5 percent import tariff for soybeans, the trade minister said on Tuesday, after ministries were unable to decide how best to tackle rising prices of the food staple in the Southeast Asian nation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan said government departments were discussing whether to remove the import tariff, after global soybean prices spiked due to dry weather and the rupiah plunged.

“We proposed to scrap the soybean import duty with other ministries but it was refused,” said Wirjawan, speaking after a meeting at the chief economic minister’s office.

Indonesia meets 70 percent of its annual needs of the oilseed through imports, mainly from the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.