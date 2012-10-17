FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Krakatau completes new iron smelter in S. Kalimantan
October 17, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Krakatau completes new iron smelter in S. Kalimantan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s biggest steelmaker, Indonesia’s PT Krakatau Steel, has completed construction of an iron smelter in South Kalimantan, the company told Reuters on Wedneday.

The facility, operated by PT Meratus Jaya Iron & Steel, a joint venture between PT Antam, and Krakatau , will produce up to 315,000 tonnes of sponge iron a year, Krakatau CEO Irvan Kamal Hakim said.

“We have invested 1.1 trillion rupiah ($114.76 million) to set up the new smelter, including infrastructure such as a power plant, roads and other facilities,” Hakim said, adding that the venture would begin testing the plant in either October or November. ($1=9,585 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

