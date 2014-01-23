FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia stock exchange sets minimum free-float shares at 7.5 pct
January 23, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia stock exchange sets minimum free-float shares at 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's stock exchange
 on Thursday set the minimum amount of shares to be
released to the public at 7.5 percent of the paid-up capital, in
an effort to increase market liquidity and trading volume.
    The regulation of minimum release of shares to the public,
known as free-float, will be effective as of Jan. 30.
    Listed companies will have two years to comply with this
regulation, the stock exchange said.    
    The exchange is also raising free-float requirements for
companies planning an initial public offering (IPO). The
following table shows the details :         
 Equity valuation                 Free-float size
 < 500 bln rupiah                 20 percent
 500 bln rupiah< 2 tln rupiah     15 percent
 >= 2 tln rupiah                  10 percent
    Last month, Indonesia's stock exchange reduced trading sizes
and price fractions, effective Jan. 6. 
    The Jakarta Composite index has risen 5 percent so
far this year, making it the second best performing market in
Southeast Asia after Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha,
Editing by Sunil Nair)

