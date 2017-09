JAKARTA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s main stock index fell more than 2 percent in early trading on Wednesday to its weakest since February 2014 as the weakened Chinese yuan hurt sentiment.

The stock index’s fall continued a 2.7 percent decline seen over the previous session.

The Indonesian rupiah fell as much as 1.5 percent to 13,800, its lowest since July 1998. China is one of Indonesia’s most important trading partners.