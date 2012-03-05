Indonesia stock market to open earlier from April

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s stock exchange plans to open daily market trading earlier at 0900 local time from April this year, to align itself with other Asian markets, said the bourse’s listing director Eddy Sugito on Monday.

The bourse currently starts trade at 0930 local time (0230 GMT). It plans to start pre-open trading at 0845 local time before starting official trading at 0900, pending regulatory approval, Sugito told Reuters. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)