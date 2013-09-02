FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian stocks slide on economic data worries
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2013 / 5:17 AM / in 4 years

Indonesian stocks slide on economic data worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian shares slid as much as 2.15 percent by midday to 4,103.9 on concerns of widening trade balance and high inflation rate data.

Indonesia’s annual inflation rate rose to 8.79 percent in August, the highest since January 2009, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Trade balance widened to record high of $2.31 billion in July.

Jakarta’s Composite Index opened 0.3 percent higher at 4,196.7, but slid 0.3 percent after the inflation and export data was announced.

Banking and property stocks fell more than 2 percent, led by state-controlled lenders Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia that both fell more than 3 percent. Real estate developer Lippo Karawaci plunged more than 6 percent.

1203 (0503 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Viparat Jantrapapaweth,; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
