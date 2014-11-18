Indonesia to save up to $11.5 bln after fuel price hike - finmin

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government is expected to save up to 140 trillion rupiah ($11.54 billion) next year after the president slashed fuel subsidies to free up funds for infrastructure and other projects, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Tuesday.

In his first major economic policy decision, President Joko Widodo on Monday raised subsidised gasoline and diesel prices by more than 30 percent to help fund his reform agenda.