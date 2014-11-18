FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to save up to $11.5 bln after fuel price hike - finmin
November 18, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia to save up to $11.5 bln after fuel price hike - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government is expected to save up to 140 trillion rupiah ($11.54 billion) next year after the president slashed fuel subsidies to free up funds for infrastructure and other projects, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Tuesday.

In his first major economic policy decision, President Joko Widodo on Monday raised subsidised gasoline and diesel prices by more than 30 percent to help fund his reform agenda.

1 US dollar = 12,135 rupiah Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk

