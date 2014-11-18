CORRECTED-Indonesian stocks rise, BI to meet on monetary policy after fuel price hike

(Corrects time in final paragraph to 0300 GMT)

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s stock index rose as much as 0.7 percent in early trading on Tuesday, while the central bank called for an unscheduled meeting after the government announced an increase in fuel prices.

Bank Indonesia will hold an extraordinary meeting later on Tuesday to discuss monetary policy following President Joko Widodo’s decision to raise fuel prices by more than 30 percent.

“There will be information on the BI rate today,” said Peter Jacobs, central bank spokesman. The meeting is due to begin at 0300 GMT.