FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Indonesian stocks rise, BI to meet on monetary policy after fuel price hike
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 18, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Indonesian stocks rise, BI to meet on monetary policy after fuel price hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time in final paragraph to 0300 GMT)

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s stock index rose as much as 0.7 percent in early trading on Tuesday, while the central bank called for an unscheduled meeting after the government announced an increase in fuel prices.

Bank Indonesia will hold an extraordinary meeting later on Tuesday to discuss monetary policy following President Joko Widodo’s decision to raise fuel prices by more than 30 percent.

“There will be information on the BI rate today,” said Peter Jacobs, central bank spokesman. The meeting is due to begin at 0300 GMT.

$1 = 12,150 rupiah Reporting By Fransiska Nangoy, Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.