Indonesia raw sugar imports seen up 4 pct in 2016 -govt

JAKARTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expected to need to import 3.22 million tonnes of raw sugar in 2016, Panggah Susanto, Director General of Agriculture at the Industry Ministry, said on Thursday, up from the 3.1 million tonnes targetted for import this year.

No reason was given for the year-on-year increase.

Earlier on Thursday, Indonesia’s Trade Minister, Tom Lembong, said as of November the country had imported 2.64 million tonnes of raw sugar but had issued permits to import 3.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen)