FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raw sugar imports seen up 4 pct in 2016 -govt
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 26, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia raw sugar imports seen up 4 pct in 2016 -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expected to need to import 3.22 million tonnes of raw sugar in 2016, Panggah Susanto, Director General of Agriculture at the Industry Ministry, said on Thursday, up from the 3.1 million tonnes targetted for import this year.

No reason was given for the year-on-year increase.

Earlier on Thursday, Indonesia’s Trade Minister, Tom Lembong, said as of November the country had imported 2.64 million tonnes of raw sugar but had issued permits to import 3.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.