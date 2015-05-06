FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Indonesia hires four banks to manage next global sukuk - IFR
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 6, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Indonesia hires four banks to manage next global sukuk - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of company to Dubai Islamic Bank from Dubai Holdings Bhd in 2nd paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia has mandated four banks for its next global sukuk, which is expected to be denominated in U.S. dollars, IFR reported on Wednesday.

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan have been hired as joint lead managers for the sukuk, said IFR in its report, adding that investor meetings will be held in London, the Middle East and Kuala Lumpur over the next two weeks.

The issuance marks the sixth global sukuk for Indonesia. It last raised $1.5 billion in September, with a 10-year sukuk that drew over $10 billion in orders. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.