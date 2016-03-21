FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia revises profit thoughts on dual-tranche sukuk
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Indonesia revises profit thoughts on dual-tranche sukuk

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Indonesia has revised price guidance on a dual-tranche US dollar sukuk, according to a lead.

The sovereign has revised the five-year to 3.45% (plus or minus 5bp) from an initial level of 3.7% area.

It has also revised the 10-year to 4.6% (plus or minus 5bp) from an initial 4.8% area.

The 144A/Reg S deal is today’s business. CIMB, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

Indonesia is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-.

Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
