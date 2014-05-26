Indonesia mandates banks for up to $1.5 bln sovereign sukuk

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia has mandated HSBC , Standard Chartered and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd to arrange a sovereign sukuk issue of up to $1.5 billion, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The head of the Indonesian finance ministry’s debt management office, Robert Pakpahan, confirmed that the government had appointed the three banks as underwriters. He did not specify the size of the planned issue or give other details. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma in Jakarta; Writing by Andrew Torchia)