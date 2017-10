JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s Sumatra Copper & Gold is to sell a stake of up to 20 percent to meet Indonesian foreign ownership requirements introduced this year, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Indonesia, the seventh largest gold producer last year, is looking to limit foreign ownership in mines to no more than 49 percent after 10 years of production. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Ed Davies)