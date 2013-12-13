Indonesia c.bank expands currency swap agreement with BoJ

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank nearly doubled its currency swap with the Bank of Japan on Friday in a deal aimed at providing an extra cushion against potential ructions when the U.S. Federal Reserve begins trimming its stimulus.

Both central banks agreed to increase the currency swap to $22.76 billion, up from $12 billion previously.

Bank Indonesia spokesman Difi A. Johansyah said the expanded amount was intended to provide additional liquidity support in case of a financial crunch. The aim is to reassure investors before a crisis erupts and prevent or minimise balance-of-payments panic that can cause destabilising outflows of capital.

The rupiah, Asia’s worst performing currency, has been battered as markets turned jittery ahead of U.S. tapering and on concerns over Indonesia’s sizeable current account deficit.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has also secured currency swap agreements with Bank of South Korea and the Bank of China.

Bank Indonesia on Thursday kept its benchmark rate steady at 7.50 percent, as the policy rate was considered consistent with efforts to lower annual inflation to within its target of 3.5-5.5 percent next year. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)