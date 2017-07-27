Indonesia passes law giving tax office access to financial data

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on Thursday passed into law a government regulation that gives tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, deputy speaker Agus Hermanto said.

President Joko Widodo signed the regulation in May but parliamentary approval was needed to turn it into law.

The law requires banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions to report client information to Indonesia's tax office.

The tax office then has to share the information with authorities in other countries as part of an international initiative of Automatic Exchange of Information led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)