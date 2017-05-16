FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia gives tax office access to account information at financial institutions - official
May 16, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 3 months ago

Indonesia gives tax office access to account information at financial institutions - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has signed an emergency government regulation that gives the tax authority access to account information held by financial institutions, including banks, the tax office spokesman told Reuters.

The regulation was signed last week as part of Indonesia's pledge to join the global initiative of sharing financial information for tax purposes, according to a copy of the regulation.

Jakarta is allowed to issue a government regulation in lieu of law in times of emergency. Parliament must debate and vote on the regulation in the next sitting period to pass it into law, but the emergency measure is effective immediately. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

